Man runs from deputies, apprehended

A Clinton man being sought by authorities on five outstanding warrants picked up an additional charge Friday afternoon.

Anderson County deputies were searching for 39-year-old Erman Leroy Harness Jr. at a home on Buchanon Lane in Clinton at around 1 pm Friday when a car pulled into the driveway in which Harness was a passenger. Upon seeing the deputies, Harness jumped out of the car and fled into the woods. He was quickly apprehended and taken to the Anderson County Jail, where he was served with the five outstanding warrants and charged with an additional count of evading arrest.