Mackler, lone Democrat in Senate race so far, to speak in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris

James Mackler, the first Tennessee Democrat to launch a 2018 U.S. Senate campaign, will be in Oak Ridge on Thursday.

Mackler, a Nashville attorney and Iraq War veteran, will be the keynote speaker at the Anderson County Democratic Party general meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, in the Social Hall of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, a press release said.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, is not seeking re-election in 2018. U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn, also a Tennessee Republican, has announced she will run for Corker’s seat.

To learn more about James Mackler, go to www.facebook.com/JamesMacklerForSenate or www.jamesmackler.com.

The Anderson County Democratic Party holds its general meeting on the third Thursday of each month. The community is invited to attend. Venues and times are announced in the media, on their Facebook page, and website. For more information visit www.facebook.com/AndersonCountyTNDemocrats or www.andersoncountydemocraticparty.com.

