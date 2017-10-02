Lunch with the League Tuesday

Jessica Steed, the executive director of the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation, will be the guest speaker at Lunch with the League on Tuesday, October 3.

Steed will discuss the Critical Difference (the Foundation’s teacher grant program) and the special book project to celebrate the schools’ 75th anniversary, according to a League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge press release.

The meeting will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Social Hall of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, which is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Steed, a certified public accountant, has been a volunteer in the Oak Ridge Schools for seven years, serving as executive director of the Foundation for the past three years. She serves on the Superintendent’s PTO Council, the Special Education Council, and the Tennessee Department of Education’s Parent Advisory Council. She also serves as treasurer of the Jefferson Middle School’s PTO, and chairs the fundraising committee for the Atomic Boosters. She is a member of the Y-12 Federal Credit Union’s Central Advisory Board.

Lunch with the League is a public service program open to the community. Membership in the League of Women Voters is not required and there is no cost to attend.

The presentation will begin at noon. Lunch provided by The Soup Kitchen is available at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come basis for $8, or you may bring your own. Coffee and tea are provided.

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge, a nonpartisan political organization for men and women, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy, the press release said.