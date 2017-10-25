Lights On Afterschool open house Thursday in Oak Ridge

The Boys & Girls Club of the Clinch Valley’s Oak Ridge site will host a Lights On Afterschool open house on October 26th from 5:00 to 6:30 PM.

The club is focusing on safety and members of the local police and fire departments will attend and talk to the students.

Club members will lead tours, including featuring four of the site’s recently renovated rooms and showcase lights bulb art displays. There will also be corn hole and basketball games.

Cotton candy and popcorn will be provided through a partnership with the United Cancer Support Foundation.