Register to win a chance to Kick for Cash worth $1,000 at a Clinton High School home football game!

1. To be eligible, you must fill out the registration survey completely at Domino’s, located at 117 S Main St, Clinton, TN or Ace Hardware, located at 929 N Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN.

2. One person will be drawn the day before each Clinton High School home football game and will be contacted via phone and by email by either Melton Heating & Air Conditioning or by Merle FM/WYSH. If the first person drawn does not answer or return the phone call or email by 6 PM that day, another name will be drawn and that person will be contacted the same way and will have until 9 PM the day of the drawing to answer or respond via phone or email. If the first or second person drawn does not respond back or is unavailable the following night, Merle FM and or WYSH will take a qualifier over the air the day of the kick and that person will be the one to kick the field goal that night.

3. If you are the contestant, you must arrive at the game and meet a Merle FM/WYSH/Melton Heating & Air Conditioning representative at the gate by 6:30 PM. You and one other guest will get into the game free. If you do not arrive by 6:30pm, Merle FM/WYSH and Melton Heating & Air Conditioning reserve the right to pick a person who is at the game either by a registration or another means to attempt the kick. Only one entry per person this season. Once filled out, you will be included in each drawing before each Clinton home football game in the 2017 season.

4. All ages are welcome to enter, but if you are under the age of 13, you must have a parent or guardian come along with you. Current or former football or soccer players from the past 3 years are ineligible.

5. Each contestant will need to sign a release form before going out onto the field.

6. The contestant will be handed the football and will be able to place the ball on the tee at the 25 yard line. They will then have up to 30 seconds to kick the ball.

7. The ball must go through the uprights to win $1,000.

8. The contest will happen in between the first and the second quarter (but due to scheduling of other events may happen before or after)

9. By completing the survey Domino’s or Ace Hardware in Clinton, the contestant that is chosen agrees to have their name and likeness used for promotional materials by Melton Heating & Air Conditioning and by MerleFM/WYSH. They also understand that their name and pictures or videos taken of the kick could be used by anyone and that Melton Heating & Air Conditioning and MerleFM/WYSH have no control over if or where those may appear.

10. If the game is cancelled or postponed for weather or any reason, the contestant will have the opportunity to try at the next Clinton home football game.