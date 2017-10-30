Home / Obituaries / Judith Lynn Kitts, age 68 of Andersonville

Judith Lynn Kitts, age 68 of Andersonville

October 29, 2017

Judith Lynn Kitts, age 68 of Andersonville passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017.  She was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church and was born June 1, 1949.  Judith was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Hansard.

She is survived by her husband, David Kitts of Andersonville, sons, Michael Kitts & wife Amy of Andersonville, Kevin Kitts & wife Kimberly of Andersonville; grandchildren, Kye and Kensi Kitts; mother, Trula Hansard of Heiskell; brothers, Kyle Hansard & wife Belinda of Heiskell, Doyle Hansard of Heiskell, and Harold Hansard of Heiskell; sisters, Margie Graham & husband Bill of Heiskell, Cathy Plumber & husband Charles of Heiskell; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a memorial service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

