John Glenn Byrge, age 52, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at his residence. John was born on May 20, 1965 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Early and Linda Taylor Byrge. He was of the Baptist Faith. John loved hunting and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister, Connie Byrge Cook.
Survivors:
Son  Johnny Byrge of Clinton
Brother  Wesley Byrge of Knoxville
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, October 27, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, October 27, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Franklin Henegar officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Byrge Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

