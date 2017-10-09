John D. Hooker, age 78, of Wartburg, formerly of Harriman, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born February 3, 1939 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. John was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kristina M. Hooker; parents, Louis E. & June C. Hunt Hooker; brothers, Richard & Paul Hooker.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 48 years

Mary Jo Dunnabeck Hooker of Wartburg

Children

Timothy J. Hooker of Wartburg, Daniel & Gena Hooker, Beverly & Pete Roberts,

Linda & Lyle Dodge, Sara Belk and Freddie Hooker, all of Michigan

Numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren

Youngest Grandson

James D. Hooker of Wartburg

Brother

David Hooker & wife, Patsy of Michigan

Sisters

Jacqueline & William Snyder, Joanne King, Judy & Gary Root, Barbara Vertz,

Patricia & Fred Parm, all of Michigan

Brother-in-law

Joseph & Karen Dunnabeck of Michigan

Sister-in-law

Nancy White of Michigan

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 5:30 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with Celebration of Life following at 5:30 pm, in the chapel with Father Michael Sweeney presiding. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.