John D. Hooker, age 78, of Wartburg, formerly of Harriman, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born February 3, 1939 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. John was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kristina M. Hooker; parents, Louis E. & June C. Hunt Hooker; brothers, Richard & Paul Hooker.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife of 48 years
Mary Jo Dunnabeck Hooker of Wartburg
Children
Timothy J. Hooker of Wartburg, Daniel & Gena Hooker, Beverly & Pete Roberts,
Linda & Lyle Dodge, Sara Belk and Freddie Hooker, all of Michigan
Numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren
Youngest Grandson
James D. Hooker of Wartburg
Brother
David Hooker & wife, Patsy of Michigan
Sisters
Jacqueline & William Snyder, Joanne King, Judy & Gary Root, Barbara Vertz,
Patricia & Fred Parm, all of Michigan
Brother-in-law
Joseph & Karen Dunnabeck of Michigan
Sister-in-law
Nancy White of Michigan
The family will receive friends 4:00 – 5:30 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with Celebration of Life following at 5:30 pm, in the chapel with Father Michael Sweeney presiding. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.