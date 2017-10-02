John Allan Mann, 54, of Clinton, Tennessee departed this life and entered into eternal life with his Savior on Thursday, September 28, 2017 with his family by his side after an extended illness. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Heiskell and East Fork Lodge # 460 in Harriman. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Russell Mann of Oliver Springs; Grandparents Russell and Isabell Mann of St. Johnsbury, Vermont and Ray and Nannie Mae Watson of Madisonville, Tennessee; aunt Jenny McCluskey of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and cousin Kelly Watson of Marietta, Georgia and brother in law Pat Johnson of Powell TN.

John was a devoted husband, loving father, son, grandfather, uncle, friend and neighbor. He leaves behind, to mourn his loss, his wife of 15 years, Neita Mann; mother Kathryn Mann; Father and mother in law Stanley and RosaLee Johnson of Powell TN; daughter and son-in-law Angela and Stephen Cross and grandchildren Trey and Eli Cross of Powell; son Luke Dustin Mann of Jackson, Tennessee; son and daughter-in-law Chris and Allison Johnson and grandchildren Tatum and Maddux Johnson of Powell and daughter Kimberlin Mann of Clinton; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Joni Mann of Kingston; brother and sister-in-law Harold and Stephanie Mann of Spring Hill, TN; Uncle and Aunt Hugh B. and Loretta Watson of Marietta, Georgie, cousin, who he thought of as his sister, Janet McCluskey and son Harrison Chase of Oak Ridge; nephews Mason and Jacob Mann of Spring Hill, TN and Barrett and wife Jericka Mann of Rockwood. John also leaves behind a host of cousins, friends and neighbors.

John enjoyed coaching softball, basketball and baseball for many years for kids. John enjoyed church and was thankful for his church family. He enjoyed working on old cars, he couldn’t wait till the ground was right to begin gardening, always planting more than enough to share with family, friends and neighbors and he was always fixing things his wife broke. His favorite hobby was fishing, he was in several bass clubs and fished many tournaments and enjoyed his fishing trips with his father in law. He made it to the BassMasters one year, only to be called up for Federal Jury Duty. Apparently the Judge liked fishing too. John worked hard all his life and put his all into everything he did. His work ethic was amazing. He missed his work buddies and drinking coffee and meeting for breakfast.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Pallbearers will be Luke Dustin Mann, Danny Stewart (Catfish), David Sumner, Stephen Cross, Barrett Mann, Chris Johnson, Dusten Padgett, Travis Greene. Harold Mann, and honorary pallbearer Mike Mann.

Per John’s request there will be doughnuts and coffee served downstairs before the service.

John’s family will receive his friends from 2:00pm – 5:00pm on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church in Heiskell, TN with a Masonic ceremony to follow at 5:00pm and his funeral service to follow the Masonic ceremony with Rev. Larry Hewitt officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.