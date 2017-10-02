Home / Obituaries / Jerry Wayne Lay, age 79, of LaFollette

Jerry Wayne Lay, age 79, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 33 Views

Jerry Wayne Lay, age 79, of LaFollette, TN, formally of Rockford, Ill passed from this life into his new heavenly home on Thursday evening September 28, 2017 at his home and surround by his family. Jerry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was a gentle giant with a beautiful sweet smile, and wondrous blue eyes that could light up any room. He brought joy to so many people and impacted so very many lives in his earthly walk. He was a faithful member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church and an active member of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. He loved his Lord, and his church with all of his heart. He retired from Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere, Illinois.

Preceded in death by his parents; Kelly and Artie (Minton) Lay; parents-in-law; Pitney and Bessie Newport; brother-in-law, Harold Jenkins, Ronald Tidwell, Eugene Newport, Pitney Newport, Jr. and Rev. Ben Baird.

Jerry is survived by wife of nearly 50 years, Shirley (Newport) Lay

Son: Kelly and wife Debra Lay of Sevierville

Grandsons: Tristin, Chaise, and Owen

Sisters: Wanda Lay Jenkins

Betty (Lay) Tidwell

Charlene (Lay) Jones & husband Donnie

Barbara (Lay) Powell & husband Joe

Sister-in-law: Velma (Newport) Baird

Brother-in-law: Phillip Newport & wife Thelma

Numerous nieces and nephews, many extended family members and friends

Services 6 PM Sunday at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church

Rev. Mark Partin officiating

Interment 11 AM Monday at Campbell Memorial Gardens

Family will receive friends 4 PM to 6 PM Sunday at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church

Condolence may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

John Allan Mann, 54, of Clinton

John Allan Mann, 54, of Clinton, Tennessee departed this life and entered into eternal life …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved