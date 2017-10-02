Jerry Wayne Lay, age 79, of LaFollette, TN, formally of Rockford, Ill passed from this life into his new heavenly home on Thursday evening September 28, 2017 at his home and surround by his family. Jerry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was a gentle giant with a beautiful sweet smile, and wondrous blue eyes that could light up any room. He brought joy to so many people and impacted so very many lives in his earthly walk. He was a faithful member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church and an active member of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. He loved his Lord, and his church with all of his heart. He retired from Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere, Illinois.

Preceded in death by his parents; Kelly and Artie (Minton) Lay; parents-in-law; Pitney and Bessie Newport; brother-in-law, Harold Jenkins, Ronald Tidwell, Eugene Newport, Pitney Newport, Jr. and Rev. Ben Baird.

Jerry is survived by wife of nearly 50 years, Shirley (Newport) Lay

Son: Kelly and wife Debra Lay of Sevierville

Grandsons: Tristin, Chaise, and Owen

Sisters: Wanda Lay Jenkins

Betty (Lay) Tidwell

Charlene (Lay) Jones & husband Donnie

Barbara (Lay) Powell & husband Joe

Sister-in-law: Velma (Newport) Baird

Brother-in-law: Phillip Newport & wife Thelma

Numerous nieces and nephews, many extended family members and friends

Services 6 PM Sunday at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church

Rev. Mark Partin officiating

Interment 11 AM Monday at Campbell Memorial Gardens

Family will receive friends 4 PM to 6 PM Sunday at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church

Condolence may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home