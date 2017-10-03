JD Queener, age 88 died at his residence September 30, 2017. He retired from Y-12 with 30 plus years of service. He was a brother of Jacksboro Mason Lodge# 322 since 1955. JD was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Bessie Queener of Jacksboro; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. He was a member of Main Street Church in Rocky Top.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dot Queener whom he cherished; 2 sons, David and wife Paulette, Steve and wife Laura Queener; grandchildren, Josh and & wife Lauren Queener, Matt Queener, and Melissa Noe; great grandchildren, Austin Noe, Adeline Queener, and Lydia Grace Lee Queener not yet born.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:30 pm, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will follow at the Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to, Main Street Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 405, Rocky Top, TN 37769. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com