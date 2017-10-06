Home / Obituaries / James Ronnie Jones II, “Little Jim” age 51 of Lake City

James Ronnie Jones II, “Little Jim” age 51 of Lake City passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the North Knoxville Medical Center.  Jim had a great love for his sons, family and visiting with friends and neighbors. He is preceded in death by, grandparents, Robert Don and Margaret Jones, Dennie Wade “Tom” and Louise Hamilton.
Survived by:
Sons…………….James Ronnie Jones III “J.R” and Chad Ryan Jones
Parents………..James R. “Jim” and Judy Jones
Brother………..Robert Don and wife Angel Jones
A host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, October 6, 2017 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Pastor Wayne Phillips officiating. James’s interment will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11:00AM. In Lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Main Street Baptist Church Building Fund  215 4th Street Rocky Top, TN 37769

