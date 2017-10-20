James Edward “Jimmy” Lawson Jr., age 79, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Jimmy was born on October 16, 1938 in Elk Valley, Tennessee to the late James Edward Lawson Sr. and Mattie Hicks Lawson. He was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. Jimmy was a car salesman for many years, enjoyed watching tv, football and other sports, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Lawson.

Survivors Include:

Wife Susan Lawson Lake City

Son James Edward Lawson III Lake City

Daughters Jimmy Jo Parker and Kerry Norma, IL

Sarah Beth Kirkland and Travis Sneads, FL

Grandchildren Blake, Lawson, and Spencer Parker

Madison Pickens

Trevor Kirkland

Sister Sara Lou Oldham and Charles Lake City

Several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00PM -7:00 PM, Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiaitng.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley.

You can also visit Jimmy’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.