James Edward “Jimmy” Lawson Jr., age 79, of Lake City

James Edward “Jimmy” Lawson Jr., age 79, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.  Jimmy was born on October 16, 1938 in Elk Valley, Tennessee to the late James Edward Lawson Sr. and Mattie Hicks Lawson. He was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. Jimmy was a car salesman for many years, enjoyed watching tv, football and other sports, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Lawson.

Survivors Include:

Wife                            Susan Lawson                                                         Lake City

Son                             James Edward Lawson III                                      Lake City

Daughters                 Jimmy Jo Parker and Kerry                                    Norma, IL

                                    Sarah Beth Kirkland and Travis                            Sneads, FL

Grandchildren          Blake, Lawson, and Spencer Parker

                                    Madison Pickens

                                    Trevor Kirkland

Sister                          Sara Lou Oldham and Charles                             Lake City

Several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00PM -7:00 PM, Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City.

Funeral Service7:00 PM, Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiaitng.

Interment:  Family and Friends will meet on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley.

You can also visit Jimmy’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

 

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

