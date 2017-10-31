James Clifford Ault, age 90 of Knoxville passed away at his residence on Monday, October 30, 2017. James was a member of Valley View Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army having served his country in the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Alice Ault; step daughter, Marsha Nelson.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 18 years………. Pearl Ault of Knoxville

Son……………………………… Allan Ault & wife Kim of Knoxville

Grandchildren……………… Lance, Crystal, and Bren Ault of Knoxville

Sister………………………… Pauline Stealman of Harriman

Step sister……………….. Joyce Baker & husband of Goldsburg, NC

Lillian Baker of Goldsburg, NC

Step sons…………………… Erwin Moss, III and William Moss of Knoxville

Special Step Grandchildren…. Prestina Qualls of Hamblen County

Preston Nelson of Knoxville

Special nephew……………… Chuck Walker

Several nieces, nephews and host of other family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Valley View Baptist Church with funeral services to follow. His burial will be 1:00 pm, Thursday at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com