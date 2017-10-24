Home / Local News / Jacksboro man jailed in Kentucky

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 31 Views

A Jacksboro man has been arrested by authorities in Kentucky on charges that he solicited sex from a minor.

State police in Kentucky, through its Department of Criminal Investigations-Cyber Crimes Unit conducted a two-week long investigation before arresting 45-year-old Billie Gene Spears on charges that he sought sex with a minor and sent explcit emails and texts to officers posing as a minor online.

He is currently being held in the Franklin County (KY) jail awaiting his first court appearance.

