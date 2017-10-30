Jack Donald Elliott, age 80, resident of Lake City, passed away on October 23, 2017, at his home while surrounded by his family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Jack was born November 27, 1936, in Lake City, Tennessee. He was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church of Lake City.

Jack served as a commissioner for the city of Lake City for six years and was elected mayor of Lake City in 1975. Jack retired in 2007 from North Anderson County Utility District where he served as manager for twenty-seven years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Wade Elliott and Ethel Newport Elliott; siblings, James Elliott, George Elliott, Ronnie Elliott, and Shirley Elliott.

Jack is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Wilma Jean Duncan Elliott of Lake City; children, Shirley (Kirtus) Roberts of Lake City, Sharon (Rick) Smith of Lake City, Jeffrey Elliott of Clinton, Dr. Steven (Alison) Elliott of Clinton; grandchildren, Corey (Rachel) Roberts of Clinton, Brycen Roberts of Lake City, Jordon Smith and Connor Smith of Lake City, Megan Elliott of Clinton, Kelsey Elliott (Terry) Myers of Maynardville, Caroline Elliott and Camille Elliott of Clinton; great-grandchildren, Brayden Elliott, Jase Roberts and Wyatt Myers; brothers, Tommy (Lynn) Elliott of Columbia, South Carolina, Paul Elliott and Nunziata Ardizzone of Monticello, Indiana, Ken (Mary) Elliott of Lake City.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, October 26, 2017, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral services will follow immediately at 7:00 pm with Reverend Randy Norton and Reverend Don Martin officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 27, at 11:00 am, at Leach Cemetery in Lake City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 9050 Executive Park Drive, Suite A -106, Knoxville, TN 37923. The Elliott family would like to extend our gratitude to our extended family and friends for the gracious love and support received during this journey.