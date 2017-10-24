Home / Community Bulletin Board / Hunters for the Hungry returns

Hunters for the Hungry returns

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 31 Views

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program has opened for this season. Deer processors participating throughout the state are accepting donations of whole deer to feed local families in need.

This year, more than 80 deer processors in 66 counties will be accepting deer donations.

Here is how the program works: when hunters harvest a deer, they have the option to donate it to Hunters for the Hungry at a participating processor. The venison is then processed for free or at a reduced rate before it is provided to area food banks or soup kitchens. One deer can provide as many as 168 meals of venison.

Participants can also donate directly, and hunters may redeem Deer Coins purchased from the Tennessee Wildlife Federation or pay a reduced, $50 processing fee directly to the processor to cover processing costs.

Hunters for the Hungry is in its twentieth year in Tennessee and has provided nearly 6 million meals in that time. For more, visit https://tnwf.org/our-programs/hunters-for-the-hungry/find-a-processor/

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD offers Halloween safety tips, reminders

(ACSD) Halloween will be Tuesday, October 31st , and our neighborhoods will again be scattered …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved