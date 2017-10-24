Hunters for the Hungry returns

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program has opened for this season. Deer processors participating throughout the state are accepting donations of whole deer to feed local families in need.

This year, more than 80 deer processors in 66 counties will be accepting deer donations.

Here is how the program works: when hunters harvest a deer, they have the option to donate it to Hunters for the Hungry at a participating processor. The venison is then processed for free or at a reduced rate before it is provided to area food banks or soup kitchens. One deer can provide as many as 168 meals of venison.

Participants can also donate directly, and hunters may redeem Deer Coins purchased from the Tennessee Wildlife Federation or pay a reduced, $50 processing fee directly to the processor to cover processing costs.

Hunters for the Hungry is in its twentieth year in Tennessee and has provided nearly 6 million meals in that time. For more, visit https://tnwf.org/our-programs/hunters-for-the-hungry/find-a-processor/