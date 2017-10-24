HSFB polls released: AC still #2; OR, CCHS move up

The AP high school football polls were released on Monday.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains #1 while the 9-0 Anderson County Mavericks are still #2.

In Class 5A, Fulton is up to #2 behind only top-ranked Beech, while Catholic is #4. Oak Ridge moved up to #8 and Campbell County-after rallying for a road win at Clinton on Friday-re-entered the poll at #9.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #2 and Farragut is #6. Oakland continues its run at #1.

In Class 3A, Alcoa is still #1 in the state, Austin-East is #4 and Loudon is #9.

In Class 1A, Greenback remains at #3 with Coalfield holding steady at #6.