HSFB polls: Despite blowout win, Mavs remain #3 in 4A

The latest Associated Press high school football polls were released on Monday.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains #1 in the state and Crockett County held on to #2 this week, meaning that despite steamrolling then-#5 East Ridge on Friday, the Mavericks remain ranked third in the 4A poll heading into their bye week. The Pioneers fell to #8 after their 49-7 shellacking at the hands of AC. Elizabethton is #4.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #2, behind Oakland, but ahead of #3 Farragut.

In Class 5A, unbeaten Beech is #1. Fulton, who plays at Clinton Friday night on WYSH, is #4 in this week’s poll, Catholic is #6 and the Campbell County Cougars cracked the top 10 this week, landing at #10 after dismantling a good Powell team Friday.

In the 3A poll, Alcoa is #1 with Austin-East checking in at #4.

Unbeaten Meigs County shows the way in the 2A poll.

In Class 1A, South Pittsburg is #1, while Coalfield is #4 and their opponent this Thursday, Greenback, is at #6 in this week’s poll.