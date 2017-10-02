Home / Local Sports / HSFB: Mavericks, Wildcats roll

Jim Harris

Anderson County 49 East Ridge 7: The #3 Mavericks steamrolled #5 East Ridge Friday, taking a 21-0 lead within the game’s first four minutes and ending the first quarter with a 35-0 lead.

AC improved to (7-0, 3-0 Region 2-4A) as Stanton Martin completed 12 of his 15 passes for 146 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Michael Carroll and one each to Dalton Wilson and Ryan Moog. Marquise Gallaher and Mason Phillips both scored on the ground for Anderson County.

Ryan Moog led the Maverick defense with two fumble recoveries, one of which he made in the end zone for an AC score. The Mavericks held East Ridge to minus-4 yards rushing on the night.

Oak Ridge 49 Karns 3: The Wildcats celebrated Homecoming by thrashing the visiting Beavers. Oak Ridge gained 324 yards rushing, even without RB Jordan Graham, led by Tyrell Romano’s 100 yards. Romano scored on the ground of Oak Ridge, as did QB Johnny Stewart, Jaylen Howard, and Herbert Booker, who also caught a touchdown pass. Stewart threw a pair of scoring passes, one to Kai’Reese Pendergrass and another to Caleb Martin.

