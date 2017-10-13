Home / Community Bulletin Board / Homelessness Community Meeting set for Monday

Jim Harris

The next Homelessness Community Meeting will be this coming Monday, Oct. 16, from 5:30-7:00 at First Baptist Church of Clinton in the Lower Auditorium (main building, elevator to level one then take a right)

Attendees will hear short presentations from some of Anderson County’s mental health services providers, including the Helen Ross McNabb Center, Ridgeview, and tentatively, Cherokee Health Systems.

The presentations will be followed by a question and answer period to address what mental health services are provided in our county, where these organizations see need for additional resources, as well as insight from their perspective on homelessness.  The last 30 minutes of our meeting time will be reserved for open forum discussion and other business.  For more information, call Amanda W. Tayloor at (865) 924-0420.

The community, as well as all helping agencies, are invited to this meeting.

