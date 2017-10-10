High school football polls for week of Oct. 9th

This week’s high school football polls were released Monday by the Associated Press.

Locally, in Class 6A, Maryville is #2 while Farragut fell four spots to #7 after losing at Dobyns-Bennett last week.

In Class 5A, Fulton remains ranked fourth after last week’s win at Clinton, while Catholic stayed put at #6 and Campbell County moved up two spots to #8.

In Class 4A, Anderson County was idle last week and stayed put at #3.

In Class 3A, Alcoa is #1 and Austin-East is #4, while Kingston debuts in the top 10 at #9 and Loudon enters this week’s poll at #10.

In Class 1A, Greenback and Coalfield switched spots after Greenback knocked off Coalfield 34-33. Greenback now occupies the fourth spot while Coalfield replaces them at #6.