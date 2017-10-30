Home / Local Sports / Harriman Police investigating home invasion, robbery

Harriman Police investigating home invasion, robbery

Early Saturday morning, Harriman Police were dispatched to the home at 149 McNew Drive for a 911 call about a robbery in progress.

60-year-old Karen Reeves was home with her 22-year-old granddaughter Krystina Reeves at around 2 am when several people, reportedly dressed in all black and wearing masks forced their way into the home.

According to Harriman Police, the suspects held the victims at gunpoint for period of time while demanding money and taking property. The suspects rummaged through the victim’s property demanding they open locked items before stealing several weapons and a 2010 light blue Toyota Avalon from the victim’s residence.

Karen was taken to a hospital for a possible broken arm and other injuries sustained during the robbery when at least one of the suspects hit her several times with a baseball bat. Krystina was physically uninjured during the event.

The identity of suspects is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Sergeant Kent Warren at 865-882-3383 to relay any information.

