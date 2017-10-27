Home / Featured / ‘Halloween House’ popularity leads to temporary road closure Tuesday

(Oak Ridge PD)  A temporary road closure is planned along part of Nebraska Avenue on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.  The closure was approved by the City in order to create a safe environment for drivers and pedestrians attending the annual “Halloween House” event, due to the large turnout of visitors last year. A small portion of the 100-block of Nebraska Avenue, between Newridge Road and Newhaven Road, will be affected.

“This event garnered many onlookers last year which impeded emergency vehicles from transiting Nebraska Avenue,” Oak Ridge Police Chief Jim Akagi explained. “Traffic flow on the night of Halloween is a serious concern. With the amount of foot traffic in the neighborhood and the lack of on-street parking, we’ve worked closely with the family at the Halloween House to find a solution.”

All residents inside the closure area will be notified in advance by Oak Ridge Police. Affected residents will still be able to get to and from their homes during this time.

The police department requests patience and understanding as we work to ensure the safety of our citizens. Anyone with questions about the temporary road closure should contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.

