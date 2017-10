The community is invited to “Halloween at the Park” on Saturday October 28th at Mountain View Park. The fundraiser, which will include a hay ride, begins Saturday at 4:30 pm at the park, featuring music from the Parott Brothers. A hot dog/chili dinner plate with chips, a drink and dessert will be served for a suggested $5 donation that will go toward park upkeep, maintenance and improvements. The hay ride will begin at dark.

For more information, call or text 865-719-5329 or 865-660-7165.