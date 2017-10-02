Home / Local News / Fire destroys outbuilding, damages home; no one injured

Fire destroys outbuilding, damages home; no one injured

2017-10-02

A fire destroyed a storage building and damaged a home on Old Edgemoor Lane in Claxton late Sunday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department reports that the fire call came in to the 911 center a little before 11:30 am Sunday and that when deputies arrived, they found the storage building engulfed in flames, along with the portion of the home closest to the outbuilding.

Deputies reported that the homeowner, Kathrine Lively, told them she had just finished using her lawn mower and put it back in the shed, when she went inside to take a shower. A few minutes later, she heard someone at her door yelling at her that she needed to come outside.

An emotional Lively reportedly tried to re-enter the burning home to retrieve an item but was restrained from doing so by deputies.

The Claxton Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

