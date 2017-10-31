Home / Local Sports / Final HSFB polls: AC finishes #2; OR #5

Final HSFB polls: AC finishes #2; OR #5

The final high school football polls of the regular seasonw ere released on Monday.

Locally, in Class 4A, the 10-0 Anderson County Mavericks finished the year at #2, trailing only Greeneville, a team they could face later on in the postseason.

In Class 5A, Catholic moved up two spots to #2, while Fulton fell two spots to #4, folloing their loss to Oak Ridge last week. The Region3-5A Wildcats moved up three spots and finished the regular season ranked #5.

In Class 6A, Maryville finished #2 behind Oakland, which beat them earlier this season, while Farragut ended up at #6.

In Class 3A, Alcoa closed the year at #1, while Austin-East, whom the Tornadoes beat Friday, fell three spots to #7. Loudon dropped one spot in the final poll, ending up at #10.

In Class 1A, Greenback finished ranked third while Coalfield remained at #6.

The playoffs begin Friday night.

