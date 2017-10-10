Familiar scam making rounds, this time in Campbell County

Authorities in Campbell County are warning citizens there about a scam similar to ones we have reported on over the past couple of weeks, in which residents receive phone calls from someone who tells them they have an active warrant for their arrest. The caller then demands that the call’s recipient immediately pay them over the phone by credit or debit card, telling them that this will get the charges against them dismissed and the warrant rescinded.

Just as in Anderson County and Oak Ridge, law enforcement officials in Campbell County remind you that they do not make calls like this and that if you receive one of them, not to give out any personal information to the caller. You should instead hang up and notify your local law enforcement agency.