Familiar scam making rounds, this time in Campbell County

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Authorities in Campbell County are warning citizens there about a scam similar to ones we have reported on over the past couple of weeks, in which residents receive phone calls from someone who tells them they have an active warrant for their arrest. The caller then demands that the call’s recipient immediately pay them over the phone by credit or debit card, telling them that this will get the charges against them dismissed and the warrant rescinded.

Just as in Anderson County and Oak Ridge, law enforcement officials in Campbell County remind you that they do not make calls like this and that if you receive one of them, not to give out any personal information to the caller. You should instead hang up and notify your local law enforcement agency.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

