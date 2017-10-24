Home / Local News / Ex-ORNL employee indicted

Ex-ORNL employee indicted

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 49 Views

The former isotope production manager at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory has been indicted by a Roane County grand jury on charges that he possessed child pornography.

John Krueger of Knoxville was indicted on October 16th and arrested two days later. He was released on bond after his arrest. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators allege that he possessed over 50 images of child pornography between December of last year and this February.

Kreuger served as ORNL’s isotope production manager from mid-2012 to April of this year. The circumstances of his departure from the lab are unclear.

He will be arraigned on the charges later this month.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD offers Halloween safety tips, reminders

(ACSD) Halloween will be Tuesday, October 31st , and our neighborhoods will again be scattered …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved