Ex-ORNL employee indicted

The former isotope production manager at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory has been indicted by a Roane County grand jury on charges that he possessed child pornography.

John Krueger of Knoxville was indicted on October 16th and arrested two days later. He was released on bond after his arrest. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators allege that he possessed over 50 images of child pornography between December of last year and this February.

Kreuger served as ORNL’s isotope production manager from mid-2012 to April of this year. The circumstances of his departure from the lab are unclear.

He will be arraigned on the charges later this month.