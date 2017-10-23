Eva Sanders Ezell, age 78 of Andersonville, passed away at her home on Friday, October 20, 2017. She was born on February 26, 1939 to the late Morris and Ann Johnson Sanders in Indiana. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Community Craft CO-OP. She also liked to read and watch western movies and loved her family dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Sam Bohannon, brother Ted Sanders and sister Peggy.
Eva is survived by children, Kathy Dreier and husband Michael, and Linda Bohannon
Grandchildren: Blake Miller, Alexis and Skylar Dreier
Brothers: Jim Sanders, John Sanders
Sister in law: Linda Ezell
Brother in law: Gary Ezell
Nephews: Ronnie and Sue Ezell, Darryl and Lisa Ezell, Randy and Suzy Ezell, Mark and Audrey Ezell, David and Kim Ezell
Niece: Maranda and Brent Hodge and son Laken
And special family members and friends
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, October 22, 2017 from 1-3pm with funeral service to follow at 3pm. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church following service. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to serve the family of Eva Ezell. www.holleygamble.com