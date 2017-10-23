Home / Obituaries / Eva Sanders Ezell, age 78 of Andersonville

Eva Sanders Ezell, age 78 of Andersonville

October 20, 2017

Eva Sanders Ezell, age 78 of Andersonville, passed away at her home on Friday, October 20, 2017. She was born on February 26, 1939 to the late Morris and Ann Johnson Sanders in Indiana.  She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Community Craft CO-OP.  She also liked to read and watch western movies and loved her family dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Sam Bohannon, brother Ted Sanders and sister Peggy.

Eva is survived by children, Kathy Dreier and husband Michael, and Linda Bohannon

Grandchildren: Blake Miller, Alexis and Skylar Dreier

Brothers: Jim Sanders, John Sanders

Sister in law: Linda Ezell

Brother in law: Gary Ezell

Nephews: Ronnie and Sue Ezell, Darryl and Lisa Ezell, Randy and Suzy Ezell, Mark and Audrey Ezell, David and Kim Ezell

Niece: Maranda and Brent Hodge and son Laken

And special family members and friends

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, October 22, 2017 from 1-3pm with funeral service to follow at 3pm. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church following service. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to serve the family of Eva Ezell. www.holleygamble.com

