Elizabeth Lilly, age 59, of Tazewell, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2017 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on January 7, 1958 to the late Herschel and Betty Relford Cox in Clinton, TN. Elizabeth enjoyed going to Flea Markets and Auctions looking for Coca-Cola Collectibles to add to her collection. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music and was a dog breeder for many years. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by, Grandparents, Sil and Vida Relford, Avie and Flossie Cox; Mother-in-law, Leara Dean Lilly.

Survived by:

Husband…………………..Joe Lilly

Sisters……………………..Gail Phillips husband Kyle

Connie Robbins husband Dudley

Brother……………………Herschel Cox Jr. wife Adrienne

Brother-in-law…………Steven Lilly

Sister-in-law…………….Linda Buffalo husband Mark

Leara Beth Carmical husband Donny

Several Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00pm with the Rev. Glenn Day officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 10:30am and go in funeral procession to Jarnigan Chapel Cemetery for an 11:00AM interment. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in honored to serve the Lilly family. www.holleygamble.com