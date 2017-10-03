Electronic Express to hold grand “opening” celebration

According to the most recent Oak Ridge city newsletter, progress on Main Street Oak Ridge continues every day. Eight stores opened over the summer: Dick’s Sporting Goods, T.J.Maxx, Maurices, Rue 21, Rack Room Shoes, Ulta, PetSmart, and Electronic Express.

While their doors have been open for shoppers, Electronic Express will have an official grand opening celebration on Thursday, October 5th, from 10 am to 7 pm.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place at 11 am. Store managers say there will be food, fun, prizes, and special deals to help celebrate the occasion.