Home / Local News / Electronic Express to hold grand “opening” celebration

Electronic Express to hold grand “opening” celebration

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

According to the most recent Oak Ridge city newsletter, progress on Main Street Oak Ridge continues every day. Eight stores opened over the summer: Dick’s Sporting Goods, T.J.Maxx, Maurices, Rue 21, Rack Room Shoes, Ulta, PetSmart, and Electronic Express.

While their doors have been open for shoppers, Electronic Express will have an official grand opening celebration on Thursday, October 5th, from 10 am to 7 pm.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place at 11 am. Store managers say there will be food, fun, prizes, and special deals to help celebrate the occasion.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Fire destroys outbuilding, damages home; no one injured

A fire destroyed a storage building and damaged a home on Old Edgemoor Lane in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved