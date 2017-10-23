Dragons’ offense awakes, Cougars claw their way to win

Campbell County 41 Clinton 31…The Clinton Dragons’ offense sprang to life early Friday against Campbell County, but the Cougars rallied to spoil Homecoming with their fifth straight win in the series.

Sparked by Isaiah Washington taking direct snaps out of a Wildcat (or Wild Dragon) formation, Clinton built a 21-0 lead after one quarter, on runs of 34 and 60 yards, respectively, and a Jayven Booker 47-yard pick six after a Zach Rutherford pass bounced off a receiver’s hands and into Booker’s.

After that, though, the Cougar offense got itself in gear and pulled to within 24-14 at halftime. Campbell County (7-2, 3-2) got four second-half touchdowns from Shawn Marcum to pull away from the homestanding Dragons. Marcum caught 12 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and also picked off two passes, returning one 32 yards for a score in the third quarter. Cougar QB Zach Rutherford was 30-of-39 for 387 yards, four touchdowns and the one interception.

Clinton lost its seventh straight game and fell to 2-7, 0-5 in Region 3-5A despite Washington’s 166 yards on 12 carries. Reagan McKamey added another 53 yards on the ground for Clinton, who rushed for a total of 289 yards. Clinton managed only 53 yards in the air.

Campbell County amassed 428 total yards of offense.

Clinton hosts Karns Friday for sixth place in the Region standings while Campbell County heads to West to face off against the Rebels for third place in the Region.

(Game statistics compiled by Dan McWilliams)

Campbell County 0-14-13-14—41

Clinton 21- 3- 0- 7—31

Scoring

Clinton—Isaiah Washington 34 run (Garrett Zody kick), 7:09, 1st

Clinton—I. Washington 60 run (Zody kick), 3:51, 1st

Clinton—Jayven Booker 47 interception return (Zody kick), 2:41, 1st

Campbell County—Drew Jordan 1 run (Riley Wallace kick), 11:23, 2nd

Campbell County—Elijah Phillips 23 pass from Zach Rutherford (Wallace kick), 7:50, 2nd

Clinton—FG Zody 29, 0:00, 2nd

Campbell County—Shawn Marcum 80 pass from Rutherford (kick failed), 11:24, 3rd

Campbell County—Marcum 32 interception return (Wallace kick), 10:23, 3rd

Campbell County—Marcum 17 pass from Rutherford (Wallace kick), 9:59, 4th

Campbell County—Marcum 19 pass from Rutherford (Wallace kick), 8:59, 4th

Clinton—Anthony Shervington 5 run (Zody kick), 4:52, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 16, Campbell County 19

Rushes-yards: Clinton 45-289, Campbell County 10-41

Passing yards: Clinton 53, Campbell County 387

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 5-11-2, Campbell County 30-39-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 56-342, Campbell County 49-428

Punts-avg: Clinton 1-40.0, Campbell County 1-13.0

Return yardage: Clinton 119, Campbell County 71

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-15, Campbell County 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 5-37, Campbell County 7-75

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-0, Campbell County 1-0

Time of possession: Clinton 29:28, Campbell County 18:32

Time of game: 2 hours, 35 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: I. Washington 13-160 (2 TDs), Reagan McKamey 8-53, Cameron Washington 7-39, Josh Breeden 6-15, Cody Parker 3-9, Luke Harrison 3-7, Shervington 2-6 (TD), Trevor Linderman 1-1, Andrew Niner 2-minus 1; Campbell County: Christian England 6-40, Jordan 3-4 (TD), Rutherford 1-minus 3

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Harrison 5-9-1 53, I. Washington 0-2-1 0; Campbell County: Rutherford 30-39-1 387 (4 TDs)

Receptions – yards

Clinton: I. Washington 3-45, Andrew Shoopman 1-5, Shervington 1-3; Campbell County: Marcum 12-241 (3 TDs), Preston Bowman 5-40, England 5-39, Phillips 4-42 (TD), Logan Berry 4-25

Punting – total yards – average: Clinton: Zody 1-40-40.0; Campbell County: Phillips 1-13-13.0



Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: C. Washington 1-31, I. Washington 1-30, Shervington 2-15, Parker 1-minus 4; Campbell County: England 2-33

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: none; Campbell County: Berry 1-6

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Booker 1-47 (TD); Campbell County: Marcum 2-32 (TD)

Fumble recoveries

(none for either team)

Sacks – yards

Clinton: none; Campbell County: Phillips 1-15

Missed field goals – yards

Clinton: Zody 37; Campbell County: none