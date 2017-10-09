Dragons end scoreless streak, but Fulton wins 40-7

#4 Fulton used big plays on offense to make short work of the Dragons Friday night, winning in the schools’ first meeting since 1984 by the score of 40-7.

Clinton saw it’s scoreless quarter streak reach 17 before Isaiah Washington punched in a 9-yard touchdown early in the 4th quaretr, but the Dragons’ losing skid reached five games.

Fulton QB Xavier Malone threw for 227 yards and three long touchdowns (47 yards to Joey Smith, 25 to Jashaun Fenderson and 31 yards to Coryean Davis).

The two teams combined for 27 penalties.

Cameron Washington gained 91 yards rushing on 12 carries, while Isaiah Washington added 67 yards and the touchdown.

(Statistics from Dan McWilliams)

Fulton 7-21-12-0—40

Clinton 0- 0- 0-7— 7

Scoring

Fulton—Joey Smith 47 pass from Xavier Malone (Jashaun Fenderson kick), 4:08, 1st

Fulton—Fenderson 25 pass from Malone (Fenderson kick), 11:49, 2nd

Fulton—Coryean Davis 31 pass from Malone (Fenderson kick), 10:33, 2nd

Fulton—Dorian Williamson 1 run (Fenderson kick), 3:00, 2nd

Fulton—DeShaun Page 12 run (kick failed), 9:23, 3rd

Fulton—J’Coryan Anderson 2 run (kick failed), 2:39, 3rd

Clinton—Isaiah Washington 9 run (Garrett Zody kick), 11:12, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 13, Fulton 17

Rushes-yards: Clinton 36-163, Fulton 27-144

Passing yards: Clinton 33, Fulton 232

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 3-10-2, Fulton 17-25-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 46-196, Fulton 52-376

Punts-avg: Clinton 3-25.3, Fulton 0-0

Return yardage: Clinton 94, Fulton 94

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 2-10, Fulton 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 13-72, Fulton 11-97

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-2, Fulton 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 28:10, Fulton 19:50

Time of game: 2 hours, 35 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Cameron Washington 12-91, I. Washington 10-67 (TD), Ro Hardin 7-9, Reagan McKamey 2-5, Luke Harrison 1-1, Trevon Hill 2-0, Jacob Brock 2-minus 10; Fulton: Page 6-41 (TD), Malone 3-36, Michael Hobby 3-28, Williamson 5-20 (TD), Terrence Brown 4-19, Joshua Jones 1-9, Anderson 4-minus 3 (TD), Fenderson 1-minus 6

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Brock 2-4-0 18, Harrison 1-6-2 15; Fulton: Malone 16-24-0 227 (3 TDs), Hobby 1-1-0 5

Receptions – yards

Clinton: I. Washington 2-16, C. Washington 1-17; Fulton: Smith 5-88 (TD), Williamson 4-56, Davis 3-41 (TD), Fenderson 2-25 (TD), Robquez Thomas 1-13, Amir Johnson 1-5, Jaquez Booker 1-4

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Zody 3-76-25.3; Fulton: none

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Andrew Niner 3-52, Eli Deshomme 1-18, Anthony Shervington 1-13, R. Hardin 1-11; Fulton: Smith 1-2

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: none; Fulton: Williamson 1-1

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: none; Fulton: Booker 1-53, Fenderson 1-13

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: none; Fulton: Hobby, Page

Sacks – yards

Clinton: none; Fulton: Page 1-6, Brown 1-4

Missed field goal – yards

Clinton: Zody 47; Fulton: none