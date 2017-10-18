Dragon Wagon preview, Apple Blossom Trivia Quiz Question

The Powell Brothers Mechnical Contractors Dragon Wagon returns to your radio on Thursday from 4 to 6 pm, broadcasting live from Domino’s Pizza at 117 South Main Street in Clinton.

This week, we will be joined by Jackie Champion for our Reunion of Coaches, catch up with a Dragon of the Past, get a Dragon History Lesson from ET Stamey, spotlight our Student-Athlete of the Week, and more, as we get you ready for Friday night’s Homecoming football game between Campbell County and Clinton.

In addition to that, we will also answer this week’s Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question, which is as follows:

Former Clinton standout Larry Seivers went on to be twice honored as an All-American football player at the University of Tennessee. Only one other ex-Dragon, Pete Melzoni, was also twice recognized as a collegiate All-American. In what sport was Pete Melzoni twice decorated as an All-American in college?

If you think you have the answer (which ET inadvertently told you last week), send the answer by email to jim@wyshradio.com. All the correct answers will be collected and one name will be drawin during Thursday’s Dragon wagon and that person will receive a $25 gift card from the Apple Blossom Cafe in Clinton.

Thursday’s show is just the start of another busy weekend for the WYSH Sports Crew.

Tune in for Fox & Farley Friday Night Football on Friday at 7 for the Eye Center Pregame Show taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of Campbell County at Clinton.

Saturday at 2:30, it’s an elimination race in the NASCAR XFinity Series playoffs as they head to Kansas for the Kansas Lottery 300 right here on WYSH and WQLA.

Sunday at 2:00, catch all the excitement of the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs as they too, roar into Kansas for the Hollywood Casino 400 on WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM.