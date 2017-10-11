Dolores Chitwood Campbell Brosseau of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on October 9, 2017. She had lived at The Courtyards in Oak Ridge since March of 2015. Dolores was born on September 16, 1935 in Co-op, Kentucky, to Dewey and Kizzie Chitwood. She graduated from McCreary County High School in 1953 and soon moved to Clinton,Tennessee. Dolores was employed by Club LeConte in Knoxville, TN for over 10 years and later served on the Board of Directors. She retired in 2013 from the Anderson County General Sessions Court where she served as Judicial Assistant to Judges Jennings Meredith and Ron Murch. Dolores was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Fran Murphy of Lexington, Kentucky.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Kim and Jerry Mantooth of Maryville, TN, Denise and Mark Nay of Keystone, SD, and Brenna and John Smith of Oak Ridge, TN. Grandchildren include Mollie Smith and Tucker Smith of Oak Ridge, TN, Pat (Kat) Nay of Denver, CO, Eric (Gina) Nay of Blair, NE, Dylan Nay of Blair, NE, Emily Mantooth of Macon, GA and Ellen (Sawyer) Hill of Maryville, TN. Great-grandchildren include Landon, Presley, Paisley and Jack Nay and Deacon Hill. Sister, Chloe Chitwood of Knoxville, TN. The family would like to thank The Courtyards of Oak Ridge, TN for their love and care for the past 2 ½ years.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church, Clinton, TN from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Stan Elliott officiating. There will be a private family burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to The Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or www.patsummit.org. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com