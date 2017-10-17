Disturbance quelled at Roane Academy

A malfunctioning fire alarm at a controversial Roane County youth center last week led to a disturbance that had to be quelled by police.

The juveniles at the Roane Academy, located in the Roane County Industrial Park, were all moved to the gymnasium after the fire alarmmalfunctioned last week, and while they awaited the all-clear to return to their quarters, a fight broke out between two of the teens. The fight was quickly broken up and the combatants separated, but when police and fire personnel showed up to investigate the alarm, some of the kids became beligerent and combative.

To control the teens, four were placed in handcuffs and one reportedly had to be hit with a Taser to be subdued. He was not injured.

One staff member of the Academy, operated by Omni Visions, was treated at the scene after a hand sanitizer was damaged and some of the disinfectant got into their eye.

At least one of the teens reportedly did apologize to police for causing trouble.

The Roane Academy has stirred controversy after some residents nearby expressed concerns over security following escapes two years ago and a former employee of the facility has filed a $2 million lawsuit that alleges she was fired after reporting TennCare fraud and sexual abuse allegations to the state.