DeRose to speak to League on Tuesday

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News

Marc DeRose of Explore Oak Ridge will be the guest speaker at Lunch with the League on Tuesday, October 17. His presentation will center on Explore Oak Ridge’s responsibility for maximizing the economic impact of visitors to Oak Ridge, a press release said.

Explore Oak Ridge was formerly known as the Oak Ridge Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Lunch with the League meeting will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Social Hall of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, which is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

There is no cost to attend.

The presentation will begin at noon. Lunches are provided by The Soup Kitchen and are available at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come basis for $8, or you may bring your own. Coffee and tea are provided.

