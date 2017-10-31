Deborah Walters age 66 of Clinton, TN passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge, TN. Deborah enjoyed hunting, fishing, and oil painting. She loved to cook and make wedding cakes.

Deborah is preceded in death by her mother, Lexie Cherry; husband, Vaughn Walters Sr.; brother, Russell (Butch) Martin; sisters, Sandra Fortner, and Sharron Baggett.

Deborah is survived by her father, Frank Cherry and wife Agnes of McKinney, TN; son, Vaughn Walters Jr and wife Amanda of Clinton, TN; daughter, Cherrie Coward and husband Larry of Powell, TN; sisters, Janice Smith, Phyllis Hasley, Pam Westmoreland; sister in law, Suzie Allison; brother in law, Steve Fortner; grandchildren, Spencer and Cuyler Walters of Clinton, TN, Ceilya Freers and husband A.J. of Knoxville, TN, and Logan Coward of Powell, TN; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Deborah’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm with Pastor Jackie Bunch and Rev. Vaughn Walters officiating. Deborah’s interment will be at 9:30am on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the Veterans Lyons View cemetery in Knoxville, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com