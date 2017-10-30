Home / Obituaries / Dana Kathaleene Miles, age 37, of Lake City

Dana Kathaleene Miles, age 37, of Lake City

Dana Kathaleene Miles, age 37, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN on July 22, 1980. Dana attended Briceville Church of God for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, fishing, four wheeling, softball, and was an avid UT football fan. Dana is preceded in death by her grandparents George and Wilma Miles, uncle Steve Miles, and special uncle Larry Bray.
Survivors Include:
Father                                                                        Joseph Clay Miles                                       Lake Ciy
Mother, Whom she loved dearly               Tina Ward and Randy Isabell                    Lake City
Sister, Whom she loved dearly                  Tiffany and Robert Pyles                            Heiskell
Brother                                                           Thomas Miles                                               Lake City
Half Brothers                                                            Joey Seiber                                                   Clinton
                                                                        Christopher Cox                                           Andersonville
Grandmother, Whom she loved dearly    Shirley Greene                                             Lake City
Nieces                                                            Cheyenne and Brooke Pyles
Step Mom                                                      LeaAnne Miles
Special Uncle                                               Lee Miller                                                       Lake City
Special Aunt                                                 Teresa Bray                                                   Clinton
Special Cousins                                          Crystal Bray and Daniel Kennedy                        Lake City
                                                                        Scott Scottie Martin                                      Lake City
                                                                        Sebastian Miller
                                                                        Matthew Bray                                                Lake City
Special Friend                                              Brenda Pyles                                                            Heiskell
                              
Several other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 6:00PM -8:00 PM, Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 29, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel  with her special cousin, Scottie Martin officiating.
Interment:  Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Monday, October 30, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

