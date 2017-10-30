Dana Kathaleene Miles, age 37, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN on July 22, 1980. Dana attended Briceville Church of God for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, fishing, four wheeling, softball, and was an avid UT football fan. Dana is preceded in death by her grandparents George and Wilma Miles, uncle Steve Miles, and special uncle Larry Bray.
Survivors Include:
Father Joseph Clay Miles
Lake Ciy
Mother, Whom she loved dearly Tina Ward and Randy Isabell Lake City
Sister, Whom she loved dearly Tiffany and Robert Pyles Heiskell
Brother Thomas Miles
Lake City
Half Brothers
Joey Seiber Clinton
Grandmother, Whom she loved dearly Shirley Greene Lake City
Nieces
Cheyenne and Brooke Pyles
Step Mom
LeaAnne Miles
Special Uncle
Lee Miller Lake City
Special Aunt
Teresa Bray Clinton
Special Cousins
Crystal Bray and Daniel Kennedy Lake City
Special Friend
Brenda Pyles Heiskell
Several other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 6:00PM -8:00 PM, Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 29, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with her special cousin, Scottie Martin officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Monday, October 30, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.