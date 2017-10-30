Dana Kathaleene Miles, age 37, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN on July 22, 1980. Dana attended Briceville Church of God for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, fishing, four wheeling, softball, and was an avid UT football fan. Dana is preceded in death by her grandparents George and Wilma Miles, uncle Steve Miles, and special uncle Larry Bray.

Survivors Include:

Father Joseph Clay Miles Lake Ciy

Mother, Whom she loved dearly Tina Ward and Randy Isabell Lake City

Sister, Whom she loved dearly Tiffany and Robert Pyles Heiskell

Brother Thomas Miles Lake City

Half Brothers Joey Seiber Clinton

Christopher Cox Andersonville

Grandmother, Whom she loved dearly Shirley Greene Lake City

Nieces Cheyenne and Brooke Pyles

Step Mom LeaAnne Miles

Special Uncle Lee Miller Lake City

Special Aunt Teresa Bray Clinton

Special Cousins Crystal Bray and Daniel Kennedy Lake City

Scott Scottie Martin Lake City

Sebastian Miller

Matthew Bray Lake City

Special Friend Brenda Pyles Heiskell

Several other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00PM -8:00 PM, Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 29, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with her special cousin, Scottie Martin officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Monday, October 30, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.