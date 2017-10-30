CWTS: Rookie Gragson claims first career victory

(MRN) Rookie Noah Gragson got the best of two-time champion Matt Crafton on Saturday’s final restart at Martinsville Speedway, keeping his Number-18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota in front over the final ten laps to claim his first career victory. Gragson’s winning margin over runner-up Crafton was one-point-four seconds with Johnny Sauter, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland completing the top five. Pole winner Chase Briscoe led the first thirty-nine laps but faded over the final two stages to finish nineteenth, one lap down to Gragson at the checkered flag.

The win for Gragson, just 19 years old, came in his twenty-second start. He finished among the top five in each of Saturday’s first two stages before assembling his winning drive in the second half of the race.

Crafton and Sauter were the only two playoff participants to finish among the top seven. Top-seeded Christopher Bell placed eighth and retains the top spot in the post-season standings entering the final three weeks of the season.

Top 10 Finishers in the Texas Roadhouse 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Noah Gragson (R) (5) 10

2. Matt Crafton (2) 102

3. Johnny Sauter (4) 33

4. Harrison Burton (10) —

5. Todd Gilliland (13) —

6. Stewart Friesen (R) (11) —

7. Kaz Grala (R) (8) —

8. Christopher Bell (15) 16

9. Ben Rhodes (3) —

10. Austin Cindric (R) (6) —

Playoff Standings – Semifinal Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell 3,083 —-

2. Johnny Sauter 3,080 -3

3. Matt Crafton 3,068 -15

4. Ben Rhodes 3,049 -34

5. Austin Cindric (R) 3,038 -45

6. John H. Nemechek 3,021 -62

Matt Crafton had the highest finish among championship contenders on Saturday, second place.

Race winner Noah Gragson did not qualify for the 2017 playoffs.