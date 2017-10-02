Home / Local Sports / CWTS: Rhodes punches ticket to second round of playoffs

CWTS: Rhodes punches ticket to second round of playoffs

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 31 Views

(MRN) Ben Rhodes took the lead on the final restart and kept his Number-27 ThorSport Racing Toyota in front over the final seven laps, withstanding a stiff challenge from Christopher Bell to notch his first Truck Series win in career start Number-45. Rhodes’ margin of victory over Bell was just six one-hundredths of a second with rookies Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Kaz Grala completing the top five. Pole winner Ryan Truex led just one lap and finished twelfth among twenty-nine drivers.

Rhodes’ victory guarantees him a spot in the second round of the playoffs that will begin October 28th at Martinsville Speedway. Bell is also bound for Round-2 after winning the post-season opener last weekend in New Hampshire.

Top 10 Finishers in the Las Vegas 350

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Ben Rhodes (6) 20

2. Christopher Bell (4) 64

3. Chase Briscoe (R) (3) 40

4. Austin Cindric (R) (7) 1

5. Kaz Grala (R) (14) —

6. Cody Coughlin (R) (12) —

7. Matt Crafton (5) —

8. John H. Nemechek (15) 8

9. Grant Enfinger (R) (10) —

10. Johnny Sauter (2) —

Playoff Standings – First Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

* 1. Christopher Bell 2,152 —-

* 2. Ben Rhodes 2,105 -47

3. Matt Crafton 2,101 -51

4. Johnny Sauter 2,098 -54

5. Chase Briscoe (R) 2,084 -68

6. Austin Cindric (R) 2,082 -70

7. Kaz Grala (R) 2,074 -78

8. John H. Nemechek 2,068 -84

* Advanced to Next Round

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

HSFB: Mavericks, Wildcats roll

Anderson County 49 East Ridge 7: The #3 Mavericks steamrolled #5 East Ridge Friday, taking …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved