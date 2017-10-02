CWTS: Rhodes punches ticket to second round of playoffs

(MRN) Ben Rhodes took the lead on the final restart and kept his Number-27 ThorSport Racing Toyota in front over the final seven laps, withstanding a stiff challenge from Christopher Bell to notch his first Truck Series win in career start Number-45. Rhodes’ margin of victory over Bell was just six one-hundredths of a second with rookies Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Kaz Grala completing the top five. Pole winner Ryan Truex led just one lap and finished twelfth among twenty-nine drivers.

Rhodes’ victory guarantees him a spot in the second round of the playoffs that will begin October 28th at Martinsville Speedway. Bell is also bound for Round-2 after winning the post-season opener last weekend in New Hampshire.

Top 10 Finishers in the Las Vegas 350

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Ben Rhodes (6) 20

2. Christopher Bell (4) 64

3. Chase Briscoe (R) (3) 40

4. Austin Cindric (R) (7) 1

5. Kaz Grala (R) (14) —

6. Cody Coughlin (R) (12) —

7. Matt Crafton (5) —

8. John H. Nemechek (15) 8

9. Grant Enfinger (R) (10) —

10. Johnny Sauter (2) —

Playoff Standings – First Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

* 1. Christopher Bell 2,152 —-

* 2. Ben Rhodes 2,105 -47

3. Matt Crafton 2,101 -51

4. Johnny Sauter 2,098 -54

5. Chase Briscoe (R) 2,084 -68

6. Austin Cindric (R) 2,082 -70

7. Kaz Grala (R) 2,074 -78

8. John H. Nemechek 2,068 -84

* Advanced to Next Round