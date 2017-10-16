Home / Local Sports / CWTS: Kligerman takes checkers, 2 drivers ousted from playoffs

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 14 Views

(MRN) Parker Kligerman drove past race leader Christopher Bell on an overtime restart Saturday and had his Number-75 Toyota in front when the final caution of the day unfolded one lap later – freezing the field and giving Kligerman his second career victory. Both have come at Talladega Superspeedway, five years apart. Bell started from the pole but had to settle for second place after Kligerman’s late surge. Myatt Snider grabbed third place and rookie Grant Enfinger ran fourth, giving Toyota a sweep of the top four spots. Austin Cindric finished fifth in a Ford .

The race brought the first round of the playoffs to a close with two drivers dropped from title contention: Chase Briscoe, who finished twenty-second, and Kaz Grala (twenty-ninth).

Bell (the Number-1 seed), defending series champion Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Austin Cindric and John Hunter Nemechek advance to the semifinal round that opens October 28th at Martinsville Speedway.

Top 10 Finishers in the fred’s Pharmacy 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Parker Kligerman (14) 3

2. Christopher Bell (Pole) 9

3. Myatt Snider (9) 1

4. Grant Enfinger (R) (13) 17

5. Austin Cindric (R) (6) 3

6. John H. Nemechek (15) —

7. Vinnie Miller (24) —

8. Clay Greenfield (16) 1

9. Matt Crafton (11) —

10. Tyler Young (19) —

Playoff Standings – 2nd Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell 2,195 —-

2. Johnny Sauter 2,143 -52

3. Matt Crafton 2,140 -55

4. Ben Rhodes 2,124 -71

5. Austin Cindric (R) 2,121 -74

6. John H. Nemechek 2,107 -88

Chase Briscoe and Kaz Grala were eliminated from title contention.

