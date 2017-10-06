CRCTU to conduct habitat assessment

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is looking for volunteers to help assess the trout habitat in the Clinch River tailwater—and what the volunteers will be asked to do is go fishing.

Dennis Baxter, past president of the chapter and manager of TVA’s River and Reservoir Compliance Monitoring Program, will discuss the proposed project on Thursday, Oct. 12, at a free, public meeting of the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Baxter is developing plans for a chapter project to assess the coldwater environment in the Clinch, including numbers of fish caught per hour. Volunteers will be asked to fish designated areas at different times of day; the number of anglers who are interested in participating will determine the size of the project.

The study will use standard Environmental Protection Agency habitat assessment forms, including measuring stream flow and comparing the flow from water released at Norris Dam to water elevation at the sample sites. Numbers of fish caught per hour will be assessed at different flow levels.

When plans are fully developed, the chapter will apply for grant money to support the work.

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit http://crctu.org/.