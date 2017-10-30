Home / Community Bulletin Board / CRCTU annual swap meet November 9th

CRCTU annual swap meet November 9th

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 9 Views

Spincasters, fly fishers, outdoor folk of any sort can barter, buy or sell fishing, camping or other outdoor gear (no guns, please) at the annual free, public swap meet of the Clinch River Chapter, Trout Unlimited.

The swap meet starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Everyone attending is invited to take along surplus items to trade or sell. There’ll be bargains galore including fishing tackle, lure-making and fly tying materials, books, outdoor wear and much more. Admission is free; on items sold for cash, the chapter requests donations of 10 percent to support its outdoor education programs for children, adults and disabled veterans.

Clinch River Chapter works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit http://crctu.org/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Unemployment rates under 5% in all Tennessee counties

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announced …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved