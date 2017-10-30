CRCTU annual swap meet November 9th

Spincasters, fly fishers, outdoor folk of any sort can barter, buy or sell fishing, camping or other outdoor gear (no guns, please) at the annual free, public swap meet of the Clinch River Chapter, Trout Unlimited.

The swap meet starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Everyone attending is invited to take along surplus items to trade or sell. There’ll be bargains galore including fishing tackle, lure-making and fly tying materials, books, outdoor wear and much more. Admission is free; on items sold for cash, the chapter requests donations of 10 percent to support its outdoor education programs for children, adults and disabled veterans.

Clinch River Chapter works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit http://crctu.org/.