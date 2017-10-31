CPD releases list of Halloween safety tips

(CPD Facebook post) Halloween is a fun time of the year, but statistics confirm that it is also one of the most dangerous nights for our children. To help ensure your little goblins trick or treating extravaganza is as safe as it is entertaining, the Clinton Police Department has put together this list of easy to follow Halloween safety tips:

TRICKS FOR SAFE TREATS:

Remind your children to only approach homes with the lights on, never enter a home and toss candy that’s not in an original wrapper.

Year-round rules like not getting into a car with a stranger bear repeating.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

Choose to follow direct routes with the fewest street crossings. Take extra care on streets and at crossings, especially at dusk and after dark.

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If your kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Set a specific time limit for your children to be out on Halloween night and check on them periodically.

Remind yourself, and your children, to put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

FOR WICKED COSTUMES:

Costumes should be flame-retardant, allow your child to walk freely without tripping and allows them to easily see and hear.

Any face paint or makeup used on skin or costumes should be non-toxic and tested on your child for allergies.

Decorate costume bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

Ensure that costume props are made of pliable material.

Realistic replica firearms should never be used.

Place emergency identification information discreetly inside the clothing of small children. Avoid placing their names outwardly on clothing or jewelry which may allow a stranger to call them by name.

FOR THE ADULTS:

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Be on the look-out for kids during these hours.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

When driving, slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.