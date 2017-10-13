Couple indicted in abuse of child

A Campbell County woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on charges of child abuse involving her five-year-old daughter.

Danielle Hale and Zachary Crawford were indicted on charges stemming from the alleged abuse of a five-year-old girl at the hands of Crawford. Hale was indicted on one count of child abuse and neglect and three counts of neglect of a child under eight years old. Crawford was indicted on 17 counts of child abuse and neglect and aggravated child abuse and neglect. Both have been in custody at the Campbell County Jail since their arrests in August.

At that time, Jacksboro Police reported that they had gone to Hale’s apartment to investigate the child’s welfare. Investigators determined that Hale had left her daughter in Crawford’s care on numerous occasions. The 19-year-old Crawford reportedly admitted to police that he had used what he called discipline on the child, which included slapping her, hitting her with a riding crop and biting her.

Hale knew of the abuse and while she told Crawford to stop, allegedly did nothing to stop him or report him.

If convicted on the charges, the couple could face between 15 to 60 years in prison, with no shot at early release.

They will both be arraigned October 30th.