County, city schools get good news from state

The Clinton City Schools are celebrating outstanding scores on a state metric that measures students’ academic growth from year to year. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) measures student growth year over year, regardless of whether the student is proficient on the state assessment. In calculating a TVAAS score, a student’s performance is compared relative to the performance of his or her peers who have performed similarly on past assessments.

School districts across Tennessee are rated on a scale of 1-5 based on this data with a 5 being the greatest number for growth. Clinton City Schools received a district-wide composite score of a Level 5 on the new TN Ready assessment. This score means that there was statistically significant evidence that our students made and exceeded the expectation of one year’s growth.

Typically, TVAAS scores are based on 4th, 5th, and 6th grade data. However, since there was no state testing in 2016, scores this year are based only on 5th and 6th grade scores.

Congratulations to the students, parents, teachers and administrators in the Clinton City School system on this achievement.

The Anderson County school system has also received some good news from the state, as last week, the Department of Education released information regarding participation in the ACT college readiness exams.

The state announced late last month that statewide, ACT scores had improved to a record-high of 20.1. This month, the state released information about participation in those exams and the Anderson County school system was third in the state for the highest participation in the test and third in the state as far as average composite score growth, which increased by .6 from the previous year.