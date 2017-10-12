Cora Imogene McMillan, age 74 Lake City, TN passed away at Oak Ridge Hospital. She gained her Angel Wings and she peacefully went home to be with the Lord and other loved ones on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 8:45pm.

She is preceded in death by her first husband of 44 years John McMillan, her father Horace Carl King, her Grandparents William DeWitt & Maddy King, and Pearlea Ensley Martin & Elmer Martin, and father and mother-in- Law Clyde & Ruth McMillan.

She is survived by her husband Alfred Eugene Dinkins, of Lake City; Mother Thelma King, of Lake City; Sons, Johnny Dewayne McMillan and wife Brenda, of Clinton, Stacy Shane McMillan and wife Michelle, of Lake City, Jeremy Jason (Fred) McMillan, of Columbus, Ohio; 7 Grandkids, Joshua McMillan, Sasha McMillan Bailey, Stephen McMillan, Kaitlyn McMillan, Leslie Jones, Brandon Adkins, & Sarah Lively. She is also survived by 10 Great Grandkids; sisters, Carol Bunch, of Claxton, Marlene Haga & Husband Gene, of Sewanee TN; brother Carl Bud King & wife Janet, of Claxton, TN; Special friends Ken & Mary Elliott, Dan & Nancy Altshuler. And a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Lake City on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 6-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8pm with the Rev. Mike Foust officiating. Family and friends wishing to attend the graveside service will meet on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens for a 1pm interment. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Longfield Baptist Church in Lake City at 249 Longfield Rd, Rocky Top, TN 37769 www.holleygamble.com