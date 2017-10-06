Home / Community Bulletin Board / Commodity sign-ups begin Oct. 16th

Commodity sign-ups begin Oct. 16th

2017-10-06

Anderson County Community Action says that it is that time of the year again for everyone to sign back up on the new, yellow commodity card! Signups will begin on Monday October 16th, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon.  The cut off will be Friday November 3rd at 12.  To sign up you must be an Anderson County resident, bring in proof of ALL household income (not a bank statement) and proof of address.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday November 16, 2017 from 10-1 at the National Guard Armory in Clinton.  If Anderson County schools are closed due to weather, the distribution will be rescheduled.  Please listen to WYSH radio and check local listing for rescheduling information.  For more information, please call 865-457-5500.

